Marlon Humphrey's Championship Hunger Goes Way Back

It wasn't hard to find Marlon Humphrey this summer in his hometown of Hoover, Ala. Wake up at sunrise. Go to the high school football field.

That's where Humphrey often began his day, sweating and training, showing Hoover High's football team what dedication looks like.

"That drive you see is something Marlon's always had," said Josh Niblett, Hoover High's head coach. "He always wanted to be coached hard. We talk to our players about him, but not just about how great his talent is. We talk about how hard he strives to reach the next level, and they get to see it.

"Last season didn't end like the Ravens wanted it to end. It's driven him. He wants to help them finish this year. They've got the ballclub to get it done. A Super Bowl is not in the back of Marlon's mind. It's in the front."

Winning championships is in Humphrey's DNA. He won a state title at Hoover in 2013. He won a national championship at Alabama in 2015, where anything less is viewed as a disappointing season. The walls of his childhood home is littered with track and football accomplishments.

Humphrey thought the Ravens were going to win the Super Bowl last season. When they didn't, it stung him deeply. He was in Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida on Super Bowl Sunday, walking around the field a few hours before kickoff and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers warm up. That experience stuck with Humphrey. He is determined to return to the Super Bowl, not as a spectator but as a participant.

"The energy I felt down there in Miami, it really just triggered my whole offseason into thinking, 'Man, the only thing I really want is a Super Bowl,'" Humphrey said. "I know Lamar [Jackson] has spoken about that a lot. He's the leader of this group, and we're all trying to get the same thing. That's the mindset we're trying to take every day in practice, every day in meetings and all the things we do – it's just eyes on that."

Spending extended family time in Hoover during the coronavirus was a blessing for Humphrey, the middle of five children in an extremely athletic and tight-knit household. Humphrey's father, Bobby, had two 1,000-yard seasons as an NFL running back after a legendary career at Alabama. His mother, Barbara, was a track star at Alabama-Birmingham. His brother, Maudrecus, was a wide receiver at Arkansas. His sister, Brittley, runs track at LSU. His brother, Marion, is the starting point guard at San Diego.