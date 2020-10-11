Marlon Humphrey Defensive MVP Chatter Starts After Dominating Bengals

Humphrey also notched the first full sack of his career (he had a ½ sack earlier this season) and recorded five tackles. The Bengals have a lot of talented receivers, but A.J. Green had one target and zero catches, Tyler Boyd had four grabs for 42 yards and rookie Tee Higgins had four for 62 yards.

The Ravens snapped rookie Joe Burrow's streak of three straight games with at least 300 passing yards, holding him to just 183 yards and an interception.

It was the pass rush that seemed to flummox Burrow most. The Ravens brought heat from every different angle and player. Even Marcus Peters, who had never recorded a sack in his previous five seasons, got his first Sunday.