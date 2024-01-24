Marlon Humphrey Returns to Practice

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey was back on the practice field Wednesday as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

Humphrey had not practiced in three weeks, since suffering a calf injury Dec. 31 against the Dolphins, and his return to the field is a positive sign. He was limited in his first practice back.

"I promise you, if Marlon can go, he will," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "I think you'll see it as the week goes on based on how much he practices. You'll probably get a pretty good feel for it. I'm very hopeful and we'll just have to see what happens."