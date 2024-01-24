Presented by

Marlon Humphrey Returns to Practice

Jan 24, 2024 at 02:50 PM
Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey was back on the practice field Wednesday as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

Humphrey had not practiced in three weeks, since suffering a calf injury Dec. 31 against the Dolphins, and his return to the field is a positive sign. He was limited in his first practice back.

"I promise you, if Marlon can go, he will," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "I think you'll see it as the week goes on based on how much he practices. You'll probably get a pretty good feel for it. I'm very hopeful and we'll just have to see what happens."

Ronald Darby has played well starting in place of Humphrey, but the three-time Pro Bowler is one of the Ravens' best and most versatile defensive backs and would give the Ravens another asset to defend the Chiefs' potent offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

Tight end Mark Andrews was a full practice participant again Wednesday. He logged two full practices last week but did not play in the divisional round against the Houston Texans. The hope is that Andrews is ready to return to game action this Sunday.

"That's my bread and butter – big bro," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We've got all these guys that stepped up. But with Mark and the caliber of player he is and what he brings to the table for us, it would definitely mean a lot for us."

Inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) also returned to practice after missing Saturday's divisional round victory over the Texans. He was limited.

Guard Kevin Zeitler got a rest day. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was limited, and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) still isn't back on the practice field.

Chiefs Have Lengthy Injury Report

While the Ravens listed six players on their injury report, the Chiefs have 17 on theirs.

The most notable who didn't practice are running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), safety Mike Edwards (concussion), and guard Trey Smith (illness).

Pacheco, the Chiefs' lead running back, is expected to still play but Thuney, an All-Pro blocker, is a bigger question mark.

Linebacker Willie Gay (neck) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) were limited.

