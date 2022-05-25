News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Among Ravens Who Return From Injuries

For those wandering what those bubbles are on the Ravens' helmets, rookies and some other players have been wearing Guardian Cap protective covers, featuring a soft shell engineered to reduce impact. Harbaugh said the covers would be more prevalent during the first two weeks of training camp.

"It's a concussion-type of protection," Harbaugh said. "It's lessening the blow, especially for the linemen, who have more of the multiple contacts in practice. It's required for the whole team in the first two weeks of training camp, for all the front-seven guys. It's not required now, so they have the choice not to wear it. We pretty much put all the rookies in it. They're rookies, so we're requiring them to do it. But in training camp, you'll see all those guys in it for the first two weeks."