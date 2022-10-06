Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Look Forward to Rematch With Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals 

Macdonald must figure out how to contain the triplet receivers, plus former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst who is fifth on the team in receiving yards with 104 yards and one touchdown. Generating a pass rush against Burrow will be important, because the more time he has, the more likely he'll find a matchup he likes.

"They built the offense really well around what he does well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Its not just getting the ball out quick and on time, it's not just reading coverage; he can hold the ball, he can move in the pocket - they do the play action stuff as well - he's tough to get down in the pocket. All those things are kind of staples to his game, and I see him doing it just like he's been doing it."

The Ravens had some glaring coverage miscues against Miami in Week 2 that led to their loss. While coverage mistakes were not the story against the Bills, Baltimore still failed to protect a 17-point lead, and Buffalo moved the ball when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. Baltimore's entire defense is under scrutiny, and Humphrey said the onus is on the players to move the defense in a better direction.

"We're just still trying to gel," Humphrey said. "I think Mike has done a really good job of educating us on defense. It's crazy, when you look at the film, the calls are perfect; it's just, the players, we've just got to work together, we've got to make the plays.

"We're close. We're really, really close. That's what's really encouraging."

A win over the Bengals would be even more encouraging, especially if the pass defense can hold down one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. The team that wins Sunday night could find itself alone in first place in the AFC North on Monday morning. If that happens, it would help Humphrey and his teammates sleep better.