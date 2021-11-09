Marlon Humphrey Strives for a Better Second Half

The Ravens have dealt with serious injuries all season, and the secondary has not gone unscathed. Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters was lost for the year with a knee injury prior to Week 1, while starting safety DeShon Elliott's season ended Sunday (torn biceps/pectoral injury). Losing Elliott is another challenge for the secondary, but Humphrey said the team is ready to face it.

"I hate losing my guys, especially the guys that are really energy-setter guys, with DeShon and Marcus – really smart, aware guys," Humphrey said. "We won't get another DeShon Elliott, we won't get another Marcus Peters, but we've got some other guys that can fill in and step in. I'm just ready to rock with whoever we've got out there."

Humphrey's versatility as a corner who can play outside or inside with physicality, covering receivers with different strengths, is rare. He's the kind of corner who would excel in any system, playing in any era, and at 25 years old he still has the potential to take his game to a higher level.

Humphrey is convinced the Ravens haven't played their best defensively yet, and he knows he hasn't played his best, either. Yet, Baltimore is 6-2, and Humphrey has the most part important part of the season ahead to make a huge impact, and he's looking forward to bringing his A-game.