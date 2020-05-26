Marlon Humphrey Wins for Most Creative Workout Yet

NFL players have had to get crafty with their workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey may just take home the blue ribbon for creativity.
Humphrey and his two brothers ran up massive rock piles at what looks to be a quarry.
Running hills is bad enough. Running hills when you're struggling to get traction seems impossible.
Recently retired safety and former Raven Eric Weddle, who was certainly no stranger to the gym, wanted no part of Humphrey's workout. Since we're being honest, it didn't last long.
Still, that's a pretty awesome display of strength and balance. Humphrey's brothers, Maudrecus and Marion, are also great athletes. Maudrecus was a wide receiver at Arkansas and UAB. Marion was the starting point guard at San Diego last year as a true freshman.
It's clear that Ravens players are still finding a way to get their work in despite not being at Organized Team Activities.