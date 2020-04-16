Marquise Brown Is Playing in ESPN's Madden NFL 20 Tournament

Apr 16, 2020 at 02:07 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041620_HollywoodMadden

If you're looking for a distraction from mock drafts, ESPN has some Esports entertainment for you.

ESPN announced Thursday that it will be airing a Madden NFL 20 tournament featuring NFL players and celebrities. Among those in the tournament is none other than Ravens Madden pro Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The bracket for the tournament will be revealed this Sunday, April 19, at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and matches will run on ESPN digital and social media platforms each day at noon ET from April 20-25. The championship will be on April 26, the day after the NFL Draft concludes, on ESPN2 at noon.

The winner will receive a donation to Feeding America in their name. Brown should have a good chance. Just check him out playing Ravens fans three weeks ago.

Here's who else is playing in the tournament (in alphabetical order):

  • Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end
  • Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion
  • Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion
  • DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
  • Devonta Freeman – NFL running back
  • Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback
  • Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan
  • Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter
  • Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back
  • Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator
  • Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor
  • Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and actor
  • Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver
  • Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end
  • YG – rapper and actor

