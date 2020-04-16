Marquise Brown Is Playing in ESPN's Madden NFL 20 Tournament

If you're looking for a distraction from mock drafts, ESPN has some Esports entertainment for you.

ESPN announced Thursday that it will be airing a Madden NFL 20 tournament featuring NFL players and celebrities. Among those in the tournament is none other than Ravens Madden pro Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The bracket for the tournament will be revealed this Sunday, April 19, at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and matches will run on ESPN digital and social media platforms each day at noon ET from April 20-25. The championship will be on April 26, the day after the NFL Draft concludes, on ESPN2 at noon.