Marquise Brown Isn't Running Scared After His Detroit Drops

The silver lining of Brown's game in Detroit is that he still caught three passes for 53 yards and broke away from his defender several other times. He could have had a monster day. If Brown keeps getting open like that, he's going to have a very good season. He's still on pace for 1,331 receiving yards.

"We're just going to play ball – do what he's been doing," Jackson said this week. "We're not worried about the Detroit game; it's over with. He caught passes during that game. It's just mishaps. It happens sometimes to the best, and we're not worried about it. In Denver, I know he's going to have a strong game – for sure."

Brown said on of the three "drops" (the first one in the end zone) was actually tipped by a defender first, but that detail didn't matter to him. He expects to catch everything and there were reasons for the drops, including not looking the ball all the way in.

"I definitely can point out some [mistakes]," Brown said. "But the fact of the matter is, it's just unacceptable. You don't ever want to go out there and drop a layup, drop an open pass. I've been working too hard on my route-running and separation to drop the ball when I'm open."

It can be a lonely place after a game like that. But Jackson's 4th-and-19 pass and Justin Tucker's 66-yard record-breaker pulled out the win anyway, which probably helped Brown move past it. His drops were painful, but it didn't cost his quarterback or team a win.

Social media, on the other hand, doesn't care about wins and losses – unless it's for fantasy football teams. When Brown was asked how he handled the social media backlash this week, he grinned. He didn't run from it.