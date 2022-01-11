Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

The Ravens will have a decision to make with Brown this offseason. As he enters his fourth season, Baltimore will have to decide whether it will pick up the first-round pick's fifth-year option, which is projected to be around $13 million for 2023.

Brown certainly became a better player in 2021. He caught more intermediate and shorter passes and displayed more run-after catch toughness. Brown's speed and his deep ball tracking ability are still elite, and he burnt the Broncos, Colts and Bengals for long touchdowns early in the season.

But when the Miami Dolphins used a relentless blitz to force the ball to get out quicker, while still backing up their cornerbacks to prevent one-on-one deep shots, it made life harder for the speedster Brown. Opponents took many of those big-play opportunities away over the second half of the season.

Entering his fourth season, Brown knows he'll have to continue to evolve his game to win in more ways.