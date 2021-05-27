Marquise Brown's Goal for Year 3 Is Bigger Than Himself

The sweltering weather had no chance to sap the energy from Marquise "Hollywood" Brown during OTAs on Wednesday.

Whenever Lamar Jackson threw a pass in Brown's direction, he was intent on tracking it down. During his two seasons with the Ravens, Brown has established himself as the team's top wide receiver threat, and his connection with Jackson runs deep. They are frequent offseason workout companions, bonded as teammates and South Florida natives who have realized their childhood dream of making it to the NFL.

Entering Year 3 with the Ravens, Brown would love to improve on last season's production (58 catches, 769 yards, 8 touchdowns), but stats are not at the forefront of his mind. Winning fuels Brown more than anything, and like his close friend Jackson, he is obsessed with doing whatever it takes to help the Ravens claim a Super Bowl.