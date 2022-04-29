Ravens Trade Wide Receiver Marquise Brown to Cardinals

Apr 28, 2022 at 10:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Trade Graphic tw-hollywood

The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baltimore also sent the 100th-overall pick (third round) to the Cardinals as part of the trade.

Brown was the Ravens' leading wide receiver last season, hauling in 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. But Baltimore also used a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman in last year's draft, and he will now be relied upon to take on an even bigger share of the load.

Brown was approaching his fourth NFL season and the Ravens hadn't picked up his fifth-year option yet, although General Manager Eric DeCosta said the expectation was that Baltimore would. However, the trade market for wide receiver has exploded this offseason and the Ravens had a chance to recoup the first-round pick they used on Brown (No. 25 in 2019) before he got too expensive to keep.

The Ravens already paid tight end Mark Andrews and have Lamar Jackson's contract extension still to come at some point.

Brown posted 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three seasons in Baltimore.

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

The top center in the draft worked out with Ravens legend Marshal Yanda and wants to prove he's big enough to anchor any offensive line.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with who the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

news

Five Things to Know About Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is a versatile, playmaking safety who had eight interceptions during his career at Notre Dame.

news

Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First Pick

Quarterbacks and wide receivers are the two positions to watch. How far could a couple top defenders with question marks slide? Does Kyle Hamilton fall into the Ravens' lap?

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Draft Day Final Round 1 Picks

The final mock drafts are in, and Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning are the favorites to be Baltimore's choice at No. 14.

news

Late for Work 4/28: Kyle Brandt Says Jordan Davis Has Highest Ceiling in the Draft

ESPN Draft Predictor says one top edge prospect has a 100 percent chance of being available at No. 14. Pundits envision the Ravens making multiple draft trades. Some pundits are predicting an early run on wide receivers or quarterbacks, which would benefit the Ravens.

news

Mailbag: Biggest Potential Ravens Shocker on Draft Weekend

Would the Ravens take safety Kyle Hamilton if he were to fall to them? What kind of trade package could the Ravens get for moving back? How many times could the Ravens move up?

news

Late for Work 4/27: Ravens Reportedly Among Teams Most Interested in Trading Up

Jordan Davis is the Ravens' pick in several of the latest mock drafts. Melvin Gordon III is reportedly re-signing with the Broncos. Would the Ravens consider taking wide receiver Drake London in the first round?

news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing make their final picks for the Ravens' 2022 draft class, without factoring in any trades.

news

What Mink Thinks: Sorting Out Final Draft Questions and Buzz

Here's a breakdown of the latest buzz and some random draft questions before Thursday's action begins.

news

Late for Work 4/26: Will Positive Ronnie Stanley Report Affect Ravens' Draft Strategy?

The Ravens are named the worst potential landing spot for Tyler Linderbaum. An ESPN pundit has the Ravens waiting until late in the third round to select an edge rusher. Trent McDuffie could be a 'perfect' fit for the Ravens' secondary.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising