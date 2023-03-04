Maryland Cornerbacks Dazzle With Blazing Speed at Combine

Cornerbacks took center stage Friday at the NFL Combine, and two Terps stole the show.
Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett became the first teammates at the same position to post 95+ athleticism scores at the same Combine over the last two decades, according to Next Gen Stats.
Banks and Bennett ran like the wind in the 40-yard dash, with Bennett running the third-fastest time among cornerbacks (4.30), and Banks running a blistering 4.35 in his second attempt.
The dazzling performance will help Banks and Bennett in the draft, with numerous teams including the Ravens looking for cornerback depth. Banks has already been linked to Baltimore in several mock drafts, while Bennett is a potential Day 2 pick who will attract more attention from NFL scouts after showing out in Indianapolis.
Maryland's dynamic duo received congrats from former Ravens and Terrapins wide receiver Torrey Smith.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified Banks as one of five players whose stock went up due to Friday's workouts.
"It was expected that the ever-athletic Banks would put on a show at the combine, and he did not disappoint," Reuter wrote. "His 4.35-second 40-yard dash, 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad were impressive, with him checking in at 197 pounds. The former Terp handled the transition drills adeptly despite his thick build and he caught nearly everything thrown his way."
For good reason, Banks and Bennett were pleased with the results. No matter what happens in the draft, they will long remember blowing up at the Combine.
"We were just out here, doing what we had to do," Bennett said via Maryland Football on Twitter.
Banks is a Baltimore native who played at Edgewood (Md.). On Thursday when he met with the media, Banks said he'd be thrilled to play for the Ravens.
"It'd be a dream come true, to honest," Banks said. "I already played at home for Maryland, then play for the Ravens? It'd be a real blessing."
Banks was asked what first came to his mind when he thought of the Ravens.
"Ray Lewis and Ed Reed," Banks said smiling.
Banks also delivered on his promise to post one of the fastest times in the 40.
"You'll see," Banks said.