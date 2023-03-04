Maryland Cornerbacks Dazzle With Blazing Speed at Combine

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified Banks as one of five players whose stock went up due to Friday's workouts.

"It was expected that the ever-athletic Banks would put on a show at the combine, and he did not disappoint," Reuter wrote. "His 4.35-second 40-yard dash, 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad were impressive, with him checking in at 197 pounds. The former Terp handled the transition drills adeptly despite his thick build and he caught nearly everything thrown his way."

For good reason, Banks and Bennett were pleased with the results. No matter what happens in the draft, they will long remember blowing up at the Combine.