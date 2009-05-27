Mason Unexpectedly Practices Wednesday

May 27, 2009 at 10:09 AM
958ff08efa3b4d86b48c1ed10041088f.jpg


During the Ravens' Wednesday practice at this week's Organized Team Activity (OTA), wideout Derrick Mason* *was on the field running routes when the team was performing seven-on-seven drills.

Despite his shoulder injury, on one play, he made a swift cut towards the sideline and reached high to snag a bullet pass from quarterback Joe Flacco before turning upfield.

Considering Mason recently made comments that he could miss Baltimore's entire training camp later this summer because of a shoulder injury, it was promising to watch the 13-year veteran make that grab.

"Yeah, [missing training camp] was news to me. I think there is a really good chance Derrick will be there for the start of training camp," head coach John Harbaugh said attempting to clarify Mason's statements. "What we are most concerned about – and I think the point Derrick is making – is that our No. 1 concern is Derrick starting the season healthy.

"[We have to do whatever we can] to make that happen. He's not a guy that is going to get a ton of training camp reps – guys like Ray [Lewis] too. You temper those guys a little bit, but I'm pretty sure he'll be ready for most, if not all, of training camp."

Mason was vague when he first met with the media during the Ravens' mandatory minicamp from May 8-10.

He was coming off left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and scapula, and the severity of the procedure was unexpected.

That left him donning a red mesh top over his practice jersey to signify no contact for the first few days. Mason did not participate in the last practice as what was deemed an "Over-30 Club" privilege.

When asked about his timetable for a return to the field, Mason could only pinpoint opening day on Sept. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We'll see," Mason said at the time. "I guarantee you I'll be ready for the first game, that's all I can say. I'll be ready by the first game. Everything else, I'll just play it by ear."

Mason returned to the locker room when the Ravens went to full-team drills Wednesday and was not available to speak with the media when practice ended.

Last season, Mason led Baltimore with 80 receptions for 1,037 yards. In his absence, Mark Clayton has stepped up, while second-year prospect Marcus Smith has looked promising, along with recent free-agent signee Kelley Washington. In addition, the Ravens are expecting wideout Demetrius Williams to continue his recovery from offseason surgery on his Achilles' tendon.  

51057eabc6c3472aa854e9e8d2032799.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sizing Up the Ravens' Biggest Position Competitions

At the conclusion of OTAs and minicamp, Ravens have some intense battles for starting jobs and roster spots at several positions.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews will still be a favorite target and the Ravens have to love what they're seeing from their top draft pick.
news

Transcript: Ravens First Day of Mini Camp

news

Top Storylines to Watch at Minicamp

The Ravens begin mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday, and plenty of wide receivers will be vying to grab attention.  
news

Bradley Bozeman "Pumped" About Switch to Center

After spending the past two seasons as a starting left guard, Bradley Bozeman is preparing for a return to center, the position he played at Alabama.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The backup quarterback competition is going to be good. Standout performances from Day 3 draft picks. A win-win-win announcement.
news

Versatile Mix of Outside Linebackers Excites Drew Wilkins

Watching Tyus Bowser lead and seeing young players like Jaylon Ferguson, Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes develop has made a positive impression on Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins.
news

Sammy Watkins: 'Feels like a team that's ready to win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens' veteran wide receiver was on the practice field with Lamar Jackson for the first time Wednesday. He found it pretty thrilling.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' Wednesday OTAs

Mark Andrews and Sammy Watkins were on the field running routes, and the quarterbacks had strong throwing days. 
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Latest thoughts on Lamar Jackson's contract extension, which players look more sculpted, and observations of a couple intriguing young tight ends.
news

Late for Work 5/28: Could Ravens Turn Into a Pass-First Offense This Season?

Julio Jones reportedly isn't on the Ravens' radar at the moment. Pundits reignite debate about whether Lamar Jackson should get a 'Mahomes-like deal.' Three veterans young Ravens should be emulating.
news

Marquise Brown's Goal for Year 3 Is Bigger Than Himself

Regardless of his jersey number or statistics, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's passion to improve and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl remains constant.
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising