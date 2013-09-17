Matt Elam Takes Over As Starter

Sep 17, 2013 at 04:45 AM
17_ElamStart_news.jpg


It didn't take first-round pick Matt Elam long to crack the starting lineup. In just his second regular-season game, he played every snap.

Now it's just a matter of time until the safety starts making the highlight-reel plays he showed during his time at Florida.

Elam didn't make any sparkling plays in Sunday's game versus Cleveland, but it was partially because he used a somewhat safe approach in his first game as a starter. He finished with five tackles.

"He did what a young safety probably should do. He played to keep everything in front of him," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"There were some things that he probably could have played a little bit tighter at times. And younger guys probably would have made the mistake of playing it too tight sometimes. He played with a lot of maturity in that way. It was good to see. He played well."


Elam replaced eight-year veteran Michael Huff at free safety after the Huff struggled with his tackling and coverage in the Week 1 game in Denver. After Sunday's 14-6 win, Harbaugh said Elam got the start because he's been practicing well. Huff is known for his tackling.

While being a strong tackler up the middle, including against the run game, is an important part of being a safety, Elam's steeper learning curve is in coverage.

Harbaugh said Elam's patience will continue to be challenged by play-action plays and double moves as opponents test the rookie.

"I think it's a discipline-oriented-type of position, and that's a little tougher for a younger guy who hasn't seen everything," Harbaugh said. "He's going to see a lot of challenging looks."

The only big play the deep secondary allowed was a 53-yard reception by tight end James Cameron on the Browns' first offensive play of the game. Cameron ran free in a three-deep zone coverage and a scrambling Brandon Weeden found him. Elam said the issue was a lack of communication.

Elam was flagged for a 21-yard pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter when, according to referees, he "hooked" receiver Davone Bess.

"I feel like I did well, did my job," Elam said. "I wanted to do extra, make plays and things like that. But I feel like I did my job and communicated like they wanted me to."

Huff, who signed a three-year contract with the Ravens this offseason, was limited to just six defensive snaps, primarily in coverage. He played well in his limited defensive time, and was also used on special teams.

Harbaugh said the Ravens will use a three-safety rotation between James Ihedigbo, Elam and Huff. Elam and Huff can also both play nickel cornerback, giving Baltimore flexibility with its secondary.

Huff handled not getting Sunday's start well.

"From the day I signed, I just wanted to win," Huff told reporters. "Whether it's me coming in on nickel or dime or running down on kickoffs and punts, I'm going to do whatever it takes for the team. Matt's been playing well. I struggled last week. It's nothing on the coaches. It's on me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

