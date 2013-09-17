Matt Elam Takes Over As Starter





Elam replaced eight-year veteran Michael Huff at free safety after the Huff struggled with his tackling and coverage in the Week 1 game in Denver. After Sunday's 14-6 win, Harbaugh said Elam got the start because he's been practicing well. Huff is known for his tackling.

While being a strong tackler up the middle, including against the run game, is an important part of being a safety, Elam's steeper learning curve is in coverage.

Harbaugh said Elam's patience will continue to be challenged by play-action plays and double moves as opponents test the rookie.

"I think it's a discipline-oriented-type of position, and that's a little tougher for a younger guy who hasn't seen everything," Harbaugh said. "He's going to see a lot of challenging looks."

The only big play the deep secondary allowed was a 53-yard reception by tight end James Cameron on the Browns' first offensive play of the game. Cameron ran free in a three-deep zone coverage and a scrambling Brandon Weeden found him. Elam said the issue was a lack of communication.

Elam was flagged for a 21-yard pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter when, according to referees, he "hooked" receiver Davone Bess.

"I feel like I did well, did my job," Elam said. "I wanted to do extra, make plays and things like that. But I feel like I did my job and communicated like they wanted me to."

Huff, who signed a three-year contract with the Ravens this offseason, was limited to just six defensive snaps, primarily in coverage. He played well in his limited defensive time, and was also used on special teams.

Harbaugh said the Ravens will use a three-safety rotation between James Ihedigbo, Elam and Huff. Elam and Huff can also both play nickel cornerback, giving Baltimore flexibility with its secondary.

Huff handled not getting Sunday's start well.