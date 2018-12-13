Matt Skura Has Replaced Ryan Jensen Well By Doing It His Own Way

"Maybe not," said left guard James Hurst, who played next to both. "They're pretty different, but definitely both good players in their own right, for sure.

"Jensen is an emotional player and that brings so much to his game, so much emotion to the offense. Matt is very level-headed, calm, cool and collected. It doesn't matter if it's a 90-yard touchdown or a sack/fumble, his emotions are going to be straight down the middle. They are very different, but at the same time, both of those personalities can do well at this position in the league."

Skura was a three-year starter at Duke who served as a team captain his senior year. He graduated with a degree in psychology, along with a certificate in human development. Jensen starred at Colorado State-Pueblo and likes to shoot big guns.

The two are still friends and will say their hellos before Sunday's game, but expect Skura to quickly get back to work on his craft.

"Matt Skura has done an outstanding job," Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "Smart, tough – has worked himself into a heck of a center."

Originally undrafted in 2016, Skura spent his rookie year on the practice squad, then made the 53-man roster as a sophomore. He was inserted as Baltimore's starting right guard, replacing injured Marshal Yanda, early last year. While Skura wasn't up to Yanda's level, he held his own.

This year, Skura beat out all challengers for the job and there's been no issues to speak of.

With Skura in the middle of the Ravens' offensive line, Baltimore has given up the seventh-fewest (25) sacks in the NFL and have found their running game. The Ravens now rank fourth in the league in rushing yards per game (134.2).