Matt Skura Is Ahead of Schedule After Major Knee Injury

Skura has been a three-year starter, including all 16 games in 2018. He was having an even better season last year, anchoring one of the NFL's top offensive lines that helped protect MVP Lamar Jackson and paved the way for a new league team rushing record.

Harbaugh said after last year's injury that Skura had established himself as "one of the better centers, at least in the National Football League, without trying even to overstate it."

Skura will, of course, still get competition for the starting center spot. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari stepped in and played well last year down the stretch and Harbaugh has talked this offseason about the possibility of Bradley Bozeman, last year's starting left guard, getting a look at center.