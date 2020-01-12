Matthew Judon, Michael Pierce Prepare for Free Agency Uncertainty

Jan 12, 2020 at 01:33 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011220_JudonPierce

It doesn't take long after a crushing playoff defeat to start thinking about who won't be back to avenge it.

Two of the Ravens' biggest unrestricted free agents this offseason are outside linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

While Baltimore locked up several pieces early during its magical regular season – cornerback Marcus Peters, linebacker L.J. Fort, fullback Patrick Ricard and wide receiver Willie Snead IV – Judon and Pierce have likely large paydays coming still.

Judon admitted after Saturday's 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans that the possibility that he had just played his final game as a Raven had crossed his mind.

"I don't know, man, really, honestly," Judon said. "I love it in Baltimore. I told y'all this every time y'all ask."

Judon talked about his appreciation for General Manager Eric DeCosta, Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome and Head Coach John Harbaugh for giving him – a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State – the opportunity to be a starter the past three years and an even bigger role this season after the departures of outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith.

Judon stepped up to the plate this year, notching a career-high 9.5 sacks and leading the Ravens' pass rush. He is a big voice in Baltimore's defense.

"I'm forever grateful to them," Judon said. "But ultimately, that's a decision that comes from them and me. We have to sit down and talk about some things and my agency. We have to see, but for the last four years and this whole year, I couldn't ask for anything else."

Pierce is in a similar position. Undrafted in 2016, he's been a major cog in the Ravens' defensive line the past three years and 14-game starter this season. Pierce and Brandon Williams have given Baltimore one of the NFL's best run-stopping tandems.

But Williams is still under contract for two more years while Pierce's rookie deal is up. At 27 years old and with plenty of dominant game tape, Pierce could get a big payday elsewhere.

"This is the only family I've known. I would love for it to continue that way, but the NFL offseason is a beast in itself," Pierce said. "So, you have to kind of take it how it goes. It's out of my hands at this point, but yes, I would always love, love to stay and be a part of this amazing group."

Pierce said he'll first and foremost look for a good scheme fit in free agency, if going elsewhere. He said he'll talk to Williams and Suggs about the process.

"You never know what you're walking into just because different families and different organizations run differently," Pierce said. "So, if you're not blessed enough to stay around something you're familiar with, you're walking into a new situation, new people and new relationships. So, I wouldn't say it's exciting. For me, it'll probably be more nerve-racking."

Related Content

news

Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Baltimore could get cornerback Chris Westry back on the field in the coming weeks.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Must Get More From Their Rushing Game

So far in 2021, the quality of the opposing rushing defense says a lot about how the Ravens' games unfold.
news

Late for Work 11/2: Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fuller, Hayden Hurst Among Players Listed As Potential Trade Targets

With Derrick Henry out indefinitely, would the Titans have interest in trading for Ty'Son Williams? Marlon Humphrey's return to outside cornerback hasn't gone as well as expected thus far. The Ravens are ranked as one of the AFC's three top contenders.
news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Hit With Stray Bullet in Calf

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker was attending a gathering in Cleveland Sunday night when he suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
news

Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

Baltimore Ravens tight Eric Tomlinson was released, then re-signed to the practice squad, as Nick Boyle 'has a chance' to play this week.
news

What Mink Thinks: Every Team in the NFL Has a Flaw

In the week since the worst loss in the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens' flaws have been nitpicked. That's fair, but let's remember there's no blemish-free team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Tumble to Last Place, Suffer Another Big Injury 

The Steelers have won three straight to make their move in tightly-bunched division. Bengals fall prey to trap game and lose hold on first place. 
news

Late For Work 11/1: Resting Ravens Regain First Place in the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens as one of the top competitors at seasons' end. Is Bucs RB Ronald Jones II a target for the Ravens at the trade deadline? Ravens fans aren't combing through the league's wide receivers at the deadline. The Ravens are relying on Lamar Jackson more than ever.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, here's who you should be pulling for from your couch.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising