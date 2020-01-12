Matthew Judon, Michael Pierce Prepare for Free Agency Uncertainty

Judon talked about his appreciation for General Manager Eric DeCosta, Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome and Head Coach John Harbaugh for giving him – a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State – the opportunity to be a starter the past three years and an even bigger role this season after the departures of outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith.

Judon stepped up to the plate this year, notching a career-high 9.5 sacks and leading the Ravens' pass rush. He is a big voice in Baltimore's defense.

"I'm forever grateful to them," Judon said. "But ultimately, that's a decision that comes from them and me. We have to sit down and talk about some things and my agency. We have to see, but for the last four years and this whole year, I couldn't ask for anything else."

Pierce is in a similar position. Undrafted in 2016, he's been a major cog in the Ravens' defensive line the past three years and 14-game starter this season. Pierce and Brandon Williams have given Baltimore one of the NFL's best run-stopping tandems.