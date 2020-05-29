Matthew Judon Signs Franchise Tender

Matthew Judon is officially now under contract for the 2020 season.
The Ravens outside linebacker signed his one-year franchise tag Thursday evening, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Ravens placed the tag on Judon on March 13.
Judon was reportedly tagged as a linebacker, which means he would make roughly $16.3 million during the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old linebacker had a breakout season in 2019, notching a career-high 9.5 sacks, 54 tackles, four forced fumbles and 33 quarterback hits (fourth-most in the NFL), which earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl.
He did it despite more pressure on his shoulders and more attention from blockers after the losses of Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley last offseason. Judon bet on himself and rose to the occasion.
A fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State in 2016, Judon has been a steady performer. He's played in all 16 games each of the past three seasons and missed just two games in his career. He's had consistent production with 28.5 sacks over his first four seasons.
Judon is one of just four NFL defenders to record at least 150 tackles, 70 quarterback hits, 40 tackles for loss and 20 sacks since 2017, joining new teammate Calais Campbell, Arizona's Chandler Jones and New Orleans' Cameron Jordan.
With Judon's return and the additions of Campbell, Derek Wolfe, and rookie linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, a tough Ravens defense from last year will have even more bite in its pass rush.