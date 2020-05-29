Matthew Judon Signs Franchise Tender

He did it despite more pressure on his shoulders and more attention from blockers after the losses of Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley last offseason. Judon bet on himself and rose to the occasion.

A fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State in 2016, Judon has been a steady performer. He's played in all 16 games each of the past three seasons and missed just two games in his career. He's had consistent production with 28.5 sacks over his first four seasons.

Judon is one of just four NFL defenders to record at least 150 tackles, 70 quarterback hits, 40 tackles for loss and 20 sacks since 2017, joining new teammate Calais Campbell, Arizona's Chandler Jones and New Orleans' Cameron Jordan.