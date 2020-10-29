Matthew Judon Welcomes Yannick Ngakoue With Open Arms

"We're going to see, ain't we? Talk is cheap. We can talk about it as long as we want, but we're going to see," Judon said.

"He's a pretty cool dude, knows the game of football. He's just trying to learn our system as fast as he can and get in where he can fit in. But I think he's going to do very well for us. He's going to come in here and bring his style of play, but also adapt to the way we play football."

When the Ravens traded for cornerback Marcus Peters last season, he had a pick-six in Seattle in his first game and became an immediate starter. With the rival Steelers coming to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, the Ravens are hoping Ngakoue can make a similar splash.

Judon said the organization does a good job of bringing in players who fit into the system well and have the right mindset.