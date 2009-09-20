McGahee Powers Ravens Running Game

Sep 20, 2009 at 06:37 PM
b52c4727fc544d4f93aba7e40716e38d.jpg


San Diego's Darren Sproles and Baltimore's Ray Rice provided the speed and sizzle in Sunday's offensive showdown.

Ravens running back Willis McGahee brought the power.

And in the end, power was what gave the Ravens a 31-26 victory over the Chargers Sunday.

McGahee scored the Ravens' first two touchdowns, the first coming on a 5-yard rumble in the first quarter and then a three-yard plunge in the second quarter. He led all rushers with 79 yards on just 15 carries.

McGahee now has four touchdowns in two games after scoring seven touchdowns all of last season.

"When it gets down to the goal line, you have to show up," McGahee said. "Whenever my number is called, I try to show up, especially on the goal line. That's something I work hard on.

2912d10ad5714d0db82b0f068de6479c.jpg

"I don't care if it's on third-and-1 or third-and-12. I'm going to get it done."

By his lofty standards, McGahee didn't get it done last year. The 6-foot-0, 235-pound bruiser was held to just 671 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He missed three games and started just eight contests, the fewest of his career.

By the end of the season, the 2007 Pro Bowler had been supplanted as the Ravens' No. 1 rusher by converted fullback Le'Ron McClain. This season, the 27-year-old McGahee is once again in the backup role as Rice, who is in his second year, is tops on the depth-chart.

That seemed to light a fire under McGahee as he entered this season's training camp in what running backs coach Wilbert Montgomery called "midseason form." Now McGahee has given the Ravens three top-notch backs and established himself as the Ravens' goal line wrecking ball.

"If they're not preparing, they've got a problem," McGahee said about teams having to game plan for three backs. "I know we're going to play our game, whether I'm starting, Ray, or Le'Ron."

The Ravens went down early Sunday after Sproles broke an 81-yard catch and score on the Chargers' second drive. But the Ravens didn't panic.

On its following drive, Baltimore grinded down the field behind an offensive line that was aided by the absence of San Diego's massive defensive tackle Jamal Williams, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a triceps injury.

McGahee said he was looking forward to facing Williams, but the Ravens were happy to run in his void anyway.

"We always try to establish the run game early, and that's what we did," McGahee said. "That's what I'm here for – running the ball."

McGahee ran five times for 27 yards on the drive, including a 13-yard gain that put the Ravens on the edge of the red zone. On his touchdown run, he started to his left and cut back up the gut, running over Ravens guard Chris Chester on his way into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

"It comes down to willpower and discipline," McGahee said of scoring in the red zone. "You have to want it more, and we wanted it more. … No pitter-patter. If you pitter-patter, you're going to get hit."

McGahee's second touchdown came on the Ravens' next drive. Baltimore again assaulted the Chargers with its three-headed running monster. Rice kept the drive alive with a one-handed catch on third-and-5. Then Rice and McClain each ran the ball once for another first down.

McGahee followed that up with an 11-yard run around the right end and then an 8-yard reception in the flat. A defensive pass interference call brought the ball to the 3-yard line and McGahee punched it in on his first chance, running behind the left side of the Ravens' line to score with 10:56 left in the first half.

The Ravens never trailed after McGahee's second touchdown.

"I just hope I can keep on getting better," McGahee said. "If I break tackles, long runs can come out of that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 1/13: Should Ravens Exercise Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option?

Marcellus Wiley says the Ravens should have no hesitation in paying Lamar Jackson. Which defeats this season hurt the worst? Mark Andrews is snubbed from NFL.com All-Pro Team. Should the Ravens make another run at signing Juju Smith-Schuster?
news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

What's the plan for the offensive line? Who is the most important free agent to re-sign? What can be done to prevent so many injuries next year?
news

Late for Work 1/12: Positional Grades for Ravens Offense Are In, QBs Get a C+

Do the Ravens need to hit the reset button on defense under Wink Martindale? Pundit says Ravens should sign Akiem Hicks in free agency. Could the Giants hire Martindale? The Ravens tumble to No. 22 in NFL.com's power rankings.
news

Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown hit a landmark goal but had a tough final stretch to the season.
news

Evolution Continues for Ravens Offense

Ravaged by injuries, Baltimore finished sixth in the NFL in total offense, but the unit seeks more consistency in 2022.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Can't Let 2021 Bleed Into 2022

The Ravens have to get healthier, more explosive, and fix some season-long issues. None of it can be taken for granted.
news

Late for Work 1/11: Should Ravens 'Run It Back' in 2022 or Are Major Changes Needed?

Three players the Ravens could target with the 14th-overall pick in the draft. Mark Andrews and Justin Tucker make Pro Football Focus' All-Pro Team.
news

Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman, Brandon Williams, Josh Bynes Talk Pending Free Agency

The Ravens have several starters who are pending free agents, but who love playing in Baltimore.
news

Close Wasn't Enough For Ravens in Challenging 2021 Season

After a season filled with dramatic finishes and devastating injuries and defeats, the Ravens are packing up and will quickly turn their focus toward 2022.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

Report: Tyus Bowser Suffers Torn Achilles

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is reportedly the latest Ravens player to suffer a major injury.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising