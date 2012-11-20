Media Advisory - 11/20

Nov 20, 2012 at 05:24 AM

RAVENS PRACTICE/MEDIA SCHEDULE

* *

Below is the Ravens' upcoming practice schedule/media availability at the Under Armour Performance Center:

Wed. Nov. 21

1:45 p.m.              Coach Harbaugh & Key Players at Podium

1:45 p.m.              Open Locker Room

3 p.m.                    Practice/Media Viewing

* *

Chargers Conference Call: LB Jarret Johnson at 2:45 p.m.; Norv Turner at 3 p.m.

Thurs. Nov. 22

10:55 a.m.            Practice/Media Viewing

12:35 p.m.            Coordinators (if needed) & Open Locker Room

Fri. Nov. 23

2 p.m.                    Practice/Media Viewing

3:10 p.m.              Coach Harbaugh & Open Locker Room

The Ravens will travel to San Diego late Friday afternoon following the conclusion of practice.

