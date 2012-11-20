Media Advisory - 11/20

RAVENS PRACTICE/MEDIA SCHEDULE
* *
Below is the Ravens' upcoming practice schedule/media availability at the Under Armour Performance Center:
Wed. Nov. 21
1:45 p.m. Coach Harbaugh & Key Players at Podium
1:45 p.m. Open Locker Room
3 p.m. Practice/Media Viewing
* *
Chargers Conference Call: LB Jarret Johnson at 2:45 p.m.; Norv Turner at 3 p.m.
Thurs. Nov. 22
10:55 a.m. Practice/Media Viewing
12:35 p.m. Coordinators (if needed) & Open Locker Room
Fri. Nov. 23
2 p.m. Practice/Media Viewing
3:10 p.m. Coach Harbaugh & Open Locker Room
The Ravens will travel to San Diego late Friday afternoon following the conclusion of practice.