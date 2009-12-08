Media Advisory - Derrick Mason and Samari Rolle Host 5th Annual Holiday Helpers

Dec 08, 2009 at 10:09 AM

Ravens WRDerrick Mason and CB Samari Rolle will host the 5th Annual Holiday Helpers event Thursday (12/10) at the Pikesville Target. Together with their charitable foundations, the players donated a total of $10,000 to provide 60 Baltimore-area youth with Target gift certificates for a holiday shopping spree. As an added bonus this year, FB Le'Ron McClain purchased Ravens-themed wrapping paper for each of the youth in attendance to wrap their newly-purchased gifts.

The players will join several of their teammates and Ravens cheerleaders to serve as personal shoppers for the children. To add to the entertainment, multiple mascots will be on hand, including the Ravens' Poe, The Oriole Bird and the University of Maryland's Testudo.

In addition to the gift certificates, the children will receive a pre-shopping pizza party, a Holiday Helpers t-shirt, keepsake photo with their personal shopper, and a gift bag, including items from the Ravens, Target and the Orioles.

WHO: Derrick Mason, Samari Rolle, additional Ravens players,
Ravens cheerleaders

WHAT: 5th Annual Holiday Helpers

WHEN:Thursday, Dec. 10
6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Target
1737 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208

