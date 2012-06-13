Media Advisory - Ravens 7-On-7 High School Football Tournament Championships

RAVENS 7-ON-7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Baltimore Ravens' 7-on7 Football Tournament, presented by Under Armour, enters its third and final week of competition with eight of the top area high school teams participating in the tournament championships at M&T Bank Stadium this Friday (6/15).
More than 1,200 student-athletes, representing 64 high schools, competed at two 32-team regional tournaments in early June, and the top four teams at each tournament advanced to the championship tournament.
From the June 2 regional tournament at St. Paul's School, the following teams advanced to the championship tournament:
- North Hagerstown High School
- St. Frances Academy
- St. Paul's School
- Urbana High School
From the June 11 regional tournament at Frederick High School, the following teams advanced to the championship tournament:
- Briar Woods High School
- Frederick High School
- Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
- River Hill High School
The championship tournament will be a single-elimination event, but all teams will be guaranteed to play in three 40-minute games. Two games will occur on the field every hour starting at 4 p.m., with the championship taking place at 9 p.m.
For on-site media opportunities, please contact Matt Little, Ravens youth football and marketing coordinator, at matt.little@ravens.nfl.net.
Who:
Area high school football teams
What:
Baltimore Ravens 7-on7 Football Tournament
presented by Under Armour – Championship Tournament
When:Friday, June 15, 2012
4 – 10 p.m.
Where:M&T Bank Stadium
1101 Russell Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Enter Through Gate A (across from Lot B)
Parking Available in Lot B (off of Hamburg Street)