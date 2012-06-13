Media Advisory - Ravens 7-On-7 High School Football Tournament Championships

Jun 13, 2012 at 07:51 AM

RAVENS 7-ON-7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Baltimore Ravens' 7-on7 Football Tournament, presented by Under Armour, enters its third and final week of competition with eight of the top area high school teams participating in the tournament championships at M&T Bank Stadium this Friday (6/15).

More than 1,200 student-athletes, representing 64 high schools, competed at two 32-team regional tournaments in early June, and the top four teams at each tournament advanced to the championship tournament.

From the June 2 regional tournament at St. Paul's School, the following teams advanced to the championship tournament:

  • North Hagerstown High School
  • St. Frances Academy
  • St. Paul's School
  • Urbana High School

From the June 11 regional tournament at Frederick High School, the following teams advanced to the championship tournament:

  • Briar Woods High School
  • Frederick High School
  • Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
  • River Hill High School

The championship tournament will be a single-elimination event, but all teams will be guaranteed to play in three 40-minute games. Two games will occur on the field every hour starting at 4 p.m., with the championship taking place at 9 p.m.

For on-site media opportunities, please contact Matt Little, Ravens youth football and marketing coordinator, at matt.little@ravens.nfl.net.

Who:
Area high school football teams

What:
Baltimore Ravens 7-on7 Football Tournament
presented by Under Armour – Championship Tournament

When:Friday, June 15, 2012
4 – 10 p.m.

Where:M&T Bank Stadium
1101 Russell Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Enter Through Gate A (across from Lot B)
Parking Available in Lot B (off of Hamburg Street)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

