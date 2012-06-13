Media Advisory - Ravens 7-On-7 High School Football Tournament Championships

RAVENS 7-ON-7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Baltimore Ravens' 7-on7 Football Tournament, presented by Under Armour, enters its third and final week of competition with eight of the top area high school teams participating in the tournament championships at M&T Bank Stadium this Friday (6/15).

More than 1,200 student-athletes, representing 64 high schools, competed at two 32-team regional tournaments in early June, and the top four teams at each tournament advanced to the championship tournament.

From the June 2 regional tournament at St. Paul's School, the following teams advanced to the championship tournament:

North Hagerstown High School

St. Frances Academy

St. Paul's School

Urbana High School

From the June 11 regional tournament at Frederick High School, the following teams advanced to the championship tournament:

Briar Woods High School

Frederick High School

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

River Hill High School

The championship tournament will be a single-elimination event, but all teams will be guaranteed to play in three 40-minute games. Two games will occur on the field every hour starting at 4 p.m., with the championship taking place at 9 p.m.

For on-site media opportunities, please contact Matt Little, Ravens youth football and marketing coordinator, at matt.little@ravens.nfl.net.

Who:

Area high school football teams

What:

Baltimore Ravens 7-on7 Football Tournament

presented by Under Armour – Championship Tournament

When:Friday, June 15, 2012

4 – 10 p.m.