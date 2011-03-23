Media Advisory - Ravens Cheerleaders Selections - Making The Cut

The Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders' first-ever Making the Cut event will be held at the Sheraton City Center this Saturday, March 26, from 5-9:30 p.m.

The audition process for the 2011 cheerleading squad began earlier this month, and now that the initial portion of cuts is complete, remaining candidates must pass a round of interviews and participate in a final phase of tryouts.

Cheerleader hopefuls will compete in two rounds – a skills and a dance segment – and will be graded on a point scale by a panel of cheerleading experts and local celebrity judges. Approximately 76 male and female hopefuls will participate, with 60 making the final squad.

For the first time in Ravens history, this last round will be open to the public. Tickets cost $15 and are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Cheerleaders.

Media Availability: The window to conduct interviews with cheerleaders and Ravens director of cheerleading Tina Galdieri will be from 5-5:45 p.m.

Media members are also permitted to film the entire Making the Cut event, however, all interviews must be conducted during the scheduled pre-event window.

Who:Ravens Cheerleading Hopefuls and Fans

What:Making the Cut – Final Round of the 2011 Ravens Cheerleader Selections

When: Saturday, March 26, 2011

Interview window – 5-5:45 p.m.

Making the Cut – 6-9:30 p.m.