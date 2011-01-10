Media Advisory - Ravens Continue To Paint The Town Purple

Following their Wild Card playoff victory in Kansas City, Baltimore Ravens players and coaches are preparing for this Saturday's Divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the rest of the Ravens organization will continue to paint the town purple – literally.

On Monday afternoon, members of the Ravens' grounds crew will visit Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Towson's Patriot Plaza to paint the team's logo at each location. The group will be joined by Ravens front office staff, cheerleaders and team mascots to help celebrate the Ravens' postseason push and hand out giveaways to fans who attend.

"We are thrilled to work together to ensure that all travelers flying to and from BWI Marshall Airport know they are in Ravens country," stated Paul J. Wiedefeld, executive director of the airport. "The entire BWI Marshall Airport community is excited to support the Ravens during their playoff push. Go Ravens!"

"While everyone in the state is celebrating the Ravens' playoff win, I can't help but remind people that Baltimore County is home to the Baltimore Ravens," added Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. "This will be an incredible week as we make our way to next Saturday when the Ravens hope to break a lot of hearts in Pittsburgh."

What: Painting of Ravens Logo

When: Monday, Jan. 10, 2011

Where: Towson

1-2 p.m.

Courts Building in Patriot Plaza

401 Bosley Avenue

Towson, MD 21204

(back of the building)

BWI

3:00-4:30 p.m.

Two locations: NE quadrant of the I-195 and MD-170 (Aviation Blvd.) interchange and on the north side of MD-170 (Aviation Blvd.) between Elkridge Landing Road and Camp Meade Road