Media Advisory- Ravens in Our Community this Tuesday (9/9)

MEDIA ADVISORY

Derrick Mason Hosts Karaoke

Ravens WR Derrick Mason, joined by WRs Marcus SmithandYamon Figurs, will host a karaoke event this Tuesday at Charlestown, a premier retirement living community. In this first of four series, Mason and company will sing hits from the Big Band era, to Motown to today.

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Charlestown

715 Maiden Choice Lane

Catonsville, MD

Sandtown Habitat for Humanity

Ravens C Jason Brownand G/C Chris Chesterwill refurbish homes with Sandtown Habitat for Humanity in Baltimore on Tuesday. Ravens players, cheerleaders and 20-30 volunteers will work on several houses, beginning Sept. 9, and will continue to work each Tuesday until Oct. 7, the day of the annual NFL/United Way Hometown Huddle.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1226 N. Gilmor Street

Baltimore, MD

United Way Emerging Leaders

The United Way of Central Maryland will launch Emerging Leaders United, the nonprofit's first program dedicated to Baltimore-area professionals ages 40 and under. The kickoff event will be held Tuesday, and feature Baltimore Ravens LB Bart Scott.