Media Advisory- Ravens in Our Community this Tuesday (9/9)

MEDIA ADVISORY
Derrick Mason Hosts Karaoke
Ravens WR Derrick Mason, joined by WRs Marcus SmithandYamon Figurs, will host a karaoke event this Tuesday at Charlestown, a premier retirement living community. In this first of four series, Mason and company will sing hits from the Big Band era, to Motown to today.
1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Charlestown
715 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Sandtown Habitat for Humanity
Ravens C Jason Brownand G/C Chris Chesterwill refurbish homes with Sandtown Habitat for Humanity in Baltimore on Tuesday. Ravens players, cheerleaders and 20-30 volunteers will work on several houses, beginning Sept. 9, and will continue to work each Tuesday until Oct. 7, the day of the annual NFL/United Way Hometown Huddle.
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1226 N. Gilmor Street
Baltimore, MD
United Way Emerging Leaders
The United Way of Central Maryland will launch Emerging Leaders United, the nonprofit's first program dedicated to Baltimore-area professionals ages 40 and under. The kickoff event will be held Tuesday, and feature Baltimore Ravens LB Bart Scott.
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Hilton Baltimore
401 W. Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD