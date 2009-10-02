Media Advisory - Ravens Lead Youth Stampede at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens will host The Amazing Race – Ravens Style on Tuesday (10/6) at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. More than 100 youth will complete tasks that blend educational programming and physical activity incorporating Play 60, the NFL movement for an active generation. The event is part of the 2009 NFL/United Way Hometown Huddle.

Ravens players, including LS Matt Katula, S Dawan Landry* *and LB, will join team cheerleaders, Poe, members of the Lady Ravens Association and close to 50 volunteers (from M&T Bank, Under Armour and United Way) in facilitating the race and guiding youth participants.

Selected youth (fourth graders from Baltimore City's Cecil Elementary School and Hampstead Hill Academy) will venture through various zoo exhibits, including Maryland Wilderness, The African Journey, The Arctic and Flocker's Field, on a quest to complete tasks at designated stops. All participants will receive a special gift and take part in a celebratory picnic lunch at Waterfowl Lake.

For the 2009 NFL/United Way Hometown Huddle, the Ravens developed a hands-on event structured in the style of CBS's popular reality series. The Hometown Huddle unifies all 32 NFL teams in a collective day of service yearly.

For onsite media access (day of event only), please contact Jane Ballentine of The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore at (443) 552-5275 (443) 552-5275 or jane.ballentine@marylandzoo.org.

WHO:Baltimore Ravens players, cheerleaders, staff, Lady Ravens Association members and students from Cecil Elementary School and Hampstead Hill Academy

WHAT: The Amazing Race – Ravens Style

WHERE: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Druid Hill Park

Baltimore, MD 21217