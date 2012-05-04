Media Advisory - Ravens Media Availability

Below are the dates and times when the Ravens will be available to media in the coming weeks. (The locker room will be open to reporters following the listed practices.) Times and dates could change.
ROOKIE MINICAMP
The Ravens will host a mandatory minicamp for rookies next weekend, May 11-13. The NFL does not require that this camp be available to media members, but the Ravens will open next Sunday's practice, and rookie players will be accessible after that session.
Sunday, May 13
Rookie Minicamp
1 – 2:45 p.m. Practice
OTAs (ORGANIZED TEAM ACTIVITIES)*
The NFL requires that one of every three OTAs be open to the media. Our three-day OTAs begin the week of May 21, and we will make each Wednesday of these three weeks open to the media.
Wednesday, May 23
OTA
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, May 30
OTA
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, June 6
OTA
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Practice
MANDATORY TEAM MNICAMP
The NFL requires this three-day camp be open to the media. This will be the last access to players until training camp starts in late July.
Tuesday, June 12
Minicamp
3 – 5:30 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, June 13
Minicamp
3 – 5:30 p.m. Practice
Thursday, June 14
Minicamp
12:30 – 3 p.m. Practice
TRAINING CAMP
Training camp is tentatively scheduled to start on Saturday, July 21 when rookies, quarterbacks and injured players have their first practice. The remaining veterans report on Wednesday, July 25, and the first full-team practice will be held on Thursday, July 26.
*OTAs are voluntary for veteran players. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the mandatory minicamp is the only set of practices that veteran players are required to attend before the start of training camp.