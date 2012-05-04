Media Advisory - Ravens Media Availability

Below are the dates and times when the Ravens will be available to media in the coming weeks. (The locker room will be open to reporters following the listed practices.) Times and dates could change.

ROOKIE MINICAMP

The Ravens will host a mandatory minicamp for rookies next weekend, May 11-13. The NFL does not require that this camp be available to media members, but the Ravens will open next Sunday's practice, and rookie players will be accessible after that session.

Sunday, May 13

Rookie Minicamp

1 – 2:45 p.m. Practice

OTAs (ORGANIZED TEAM ACTIVITIES)*

The NFL requires that one of every three OTAs be open to the media. Our three-day OTAs begin the week of May 21, and we will make each Wednesday of these three weeks open to the media.

Wednesday, May 23

OTA

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, May 30

OTA

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, June 6

OTA

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Practice

MANDATORY TEAM MNICAMP

The NFL requires this three-day camp be open to the media. This will be the last access to players until training camp starts in late July.

Tuesday, June 12

Minicamp

3 – 5:30 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, June 13

Minicamp

3 – 5:30 p.m. Practice

Thursday, June 14

Minicamp

12:30 – 3 p.m. Practice

TRAINING CAMP

Training camp is tentatively scheduled to start on Saturday, July 21 when rookies, quarterbacks and injured players have their first practice. The remaining veterans report on Wednesday, July 25, and the first full-team practice will be held on Thursday, July 26.