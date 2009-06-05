Media Advisory - Ravens OTA Media Schedule

The Ravens will have a passing camp next week (Monday through Wednesday) at their Owings Mills Facilities. Practice on Tuesday (June 9th) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by an open locker room session. As a reminder, the practice times are subject to change and may end earlier than scheduled.

Below is the practice and interview schedule:

Tuesday, June 9th

10:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice

|12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium

12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open