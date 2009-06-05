Media Advisory - Ravens OTA Media Schedule

Jun 05, 2009 at 05:48 AM

The Ravens will have a passing camp next week (Monday through Wednesday) at their Owings Mills Facilities. Practice on Tuesday (June 9th) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by an open locker room session. As a reminder, the practice times are subject to change and may end earlier than scheduled.

Below is the practice and interview schedule:

Tuesday, June 9th

10:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice
|12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

REMINDER: For this camp, media members will be allowed to view the entire practice. While videotaping and photography are permitted, please be aware that there may be portions of practice when the PR staff asks that all cameras be turned off. **

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

