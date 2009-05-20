Media Advisory - Ravens Passing Camp Media Schedule

The Ravens will have a passing camp next week (Tuesday through Friday) at their Owings Mills Facilities. Practice on Wednesday (May 27th) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by an open locker room session. As a reminder, the practice times are subject to change and may end earlier than scheduled.

Below is the practice and interview schedule:

Wednesday, May 27

10:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice

12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium

12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open