Media Advisory - Ravens Practice/Interview Schedule

RAVENS PRACTICE/INTERVIEW SCHEDULE
Following Sunday's off day (no practice or media availability tomorrow), the Ravens will hold a 2:30 p.m. practice on Monday (7/30), which is scheduled to end at approximately 5:10 p.m. After the session, head coach John Harbaugh, wide receivers coach Jim Hostlerand WR Anquan Boldinwill speak at the podium.
Below is the Ravens' practice/media schedule for the next several days. All practices are open for media viewing, with still photography and videotaping only allowed during individual position drills or when players are entering the practice fields.
Training Camp Practice/Lifting/Interview Schedule (July 29-Aug. 1)
Sunday – July 29
Monday – July 30
Tuesday – July 31
Wednesday – August 1
Players Off
No Media Availability
2:30 p.m.
Practice
5:10 p.m.
John Harbaugh
WR Coach Jim Hostler
WR Anquan Boldin
OL, DL – Lift
2:30 p.m.
Practice
5:10 p.m.
John Harbaugh
LB Coach Ted Monachino
OLB Paul Kruger
LB, TE, RB, LS – Lift
2:30 p.m.
Practice
5:10 p.m.
John Harbaugh
Secondary Coach Teryl Austin
S Ed Reed
QB, WR, DB, P, K – Lift
Lifting/Stretching/Core Exercising
There have been some adjustments made in the structure of training camp practices. After on-field football work, players will be split in three separate groups for the following activities, which are part of the overall practice:
Weightlifting
Core exercising (back school)
Stretching
All on-field interviews will take place after core exercise and stretching is completed, with those players who are lifting unavailable for interviews on that particular day. (See schedule listed above.)
Because of this change in structure, it's even more important to provide ample notice regarding interview requests. It is recommended that all requests be made at least 24 hours in advance and be submitted to Chad Steele or Patrick Gleason. (Asking for a player at practice doesn't guarantee that you'll get him that day.)