Media Advisory - Ravens Practice/Interview Schedule

Aug 03, 2012 at 03:40 PM

M&T BANK STADIUM PRACTICE INFORMATION

The Baltimore Ravens will practice at M&T Bank Stadium tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 4), in an event that is free and open to the public. Below are the practice details:

Location: M&T Bank Stadium – Free and Open to the Public
When: Saturday, Aug. 4
Practice Start Time: 5 p.m.
Gates Open: 3:30 p.m.
Parking: Stadium lots open at noon and are available for cold tailgating. The parking fee is $10.
Other Details: Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, official mascot Poe and live mascots Rise and Conquer will be in attendance. The Ravens Team Store and concession stands will also be open.

Media: Video and Photography
For accredited media members who have obtained sideline access through the Ravens' PR staff, video and photography will be permitted throughout the entire M&T Bank Stadium practice on Saturday.

Next Week's Practice/Media Schedule

Additionally, here is the Ravens' practice schedule and interview/podium availability for the days leading up to their first preseason game at Atlanta (Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.):

Saturday – Aug. 4

Sunday – Aug. 5

Monday – Aug. 6

Tuesday – Aug. 7

Wednesday – Aug. 8

5 p.m.
M&T Bank Stadium Practice

8 p.m.
John Harbaugh
Open Locker Room

Players Day Off
No Media Availability

2:30 p.m.
Practice

5:10 p.m.
John Harbaugh
TE Coach Wade Harman
TE Ed Dickson
WR Torrey Smith

OL, DL - Lift

2:30 p.m.
Practice

5:10 p.m.
John Harbaugh
QB Coach Jim Caldwell
QB Joe Flacco

LB,TE, RB, LS - Lift

Travel to Atlanta
No Media Availability

