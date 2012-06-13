Media Advisory - Ravens Wednesday Mandatory Minicamp Schedule

RAVENS WEDNESDAY MANDATORY MINICAMP SCHEDULE

The Baltimore Ravens will hold their second practice of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 13, at the Under Armour Performance Center. The entire practice session is open for media viewing and runs from approximately 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Following practice, head coach John Harbaugh,DT Haloti Ngata and G Bobbie Williams will be available in a podium setting.

As a reminder, for every minicamp practice this week, the Ravens will be in their training camp format, and there will be no open locker room media access due to roster size increases. Interviews will take place on the field following practice, and we ask that all requests be made at least 24 hours in advance and be submitted through Chad Steele or Patrick Gleason.

Video/Photography: While all minicamp practices are open in their entirety for media viewing, there will be certain times when video and photography are not permitted.