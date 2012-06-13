Media Advisory - Ravens Wednesday Mandatory Minicamp Schedule

Jun 13, 2012 at 04:43 AM

RAVENS WEDNESDAY MANDATORY MINICAMP SCHEDULE

The Baltimore Ravens will hold their second practice of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 13, at the Under Armour Performance Center. The entire practice session is open for media viewing and runs from approximately 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Following practice, head coach John Harbaugh,DT Haloti Ngata and G Bobbie Williams will be available in a podium setting.

As a reminder, for every minicamp practice this week, the Ravens will be in their training camp format, and there will be no open locker room media access due to roster size increases. Interviews will take place on the field following practice, and we ask that all requests be made at least 24 hours in advance and be submitted through Chad Steele or Patrick Gleason.

Video/Photography: While all minicamp practices are open in their entirety for media viewing, there will be certain times when video and photography are not permitted.

Wednesday, June 13

3:00 – 5:30 p.m.    Practice/Media Viewing
5:30 p.m.

   Head Coach John Harbaugh
   DT Haloti Ngata & G Bobbie Williams  
   Interview Availability

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens-Colts Gameday Information

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Coach of the Week & High School Football Showdown

news

Press Release: 23rd Annual Honor Row Recipients

news

Press Release: Ravens Launch 'Don't Blink' Campaign

– This Season, There's Always More to See –
news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Press Release: Ravens to Induct Terrell Suggs Into Ring of Honor

Special Ceremony to Occur at Halftime of Oct. 22 Game vs. Lions
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Unveil Custom Uniforms for Inaugural Season of Girls' Flag Football with Frederick County Public Schools

news

Press Release: The All-American Rejects to Headline Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live!

Sept. 7 Concert & Watch Party Highlight Kickoff Week Events
news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game

Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 23rd Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Foundation Play 60 Grant 

Ravens Provide $100,000 in Play 60 Grants
news

2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Fans Can Claim Free Passes Via Online Registration Beginning Tomorrow at 11 a.m.

– Camp to Feature 18 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium –
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising