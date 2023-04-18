Who Might Ravens Draft If a CB or WR Isn't Their First Pick?

In his most recent mock draft, Kiper has the Ravens taking Banks at No. 22, with Bresee going to AFC North rival Cincinnati at No. 28.

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness is another player who could intrigue the Ravens, according to Kiper, who mocked Van Ness at No. 24 to Jacksonville. The Ravens have a successful history with Iowa players, most recently Tyler Linderbaum, who took over as their starting center last year after being selected with the 25th-overall pick. Kiper views Van Ness as another Iowa product likely to continue improving once he reaches the NFL.

"He's just raw," Kiper said. "He really needed another year. He's a hockey guy, he's got that mentality. I think he's got to get some pass rush moves. I see the potential, I like the talent and potential he has. The versatility, he can play inside, outside, up, down. I think he could be in the mix. (But) I think more so Brian Bresee over Van Ness for the Ravens."

It would again be a surprise, but the Ravens could also address the offensive line in the first round. In his first mock draft, Peter Schrager of NFL Network has the Ravens picking offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee. The Ravens have an opening at left guard while starters Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are returning, but could the Ravens have an eye on 2024 and beyond?