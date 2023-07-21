Presented by

Ravens Add Running Back Melvin Gordon on 1-Year Deal

Jul 21, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

gordontrans
Steve Luciano/AP Photo
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17.

The Ravens have bolstered their running backs corps, agreeing in principle with Melvin Gordon on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $3.1 million. Gordon is expected to join the team next week.

Gordon, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season and is a two-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018).

He spent the past three years with the Denver Broncos before they waived him midway through last season, in which he posted 318 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season on the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Gordon had strong production in 2020 and 2021 in Denver, averaging 952 rushing yards per season. He scored 20 touchdowns, including 17 on the ground.

With Gordon, the Ravens have a mighty group of running backs also featuring J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Baltimore also brought back special teams standout and change-of-pace runner Justice Hill on a two-year deal this offseason. Dobbins did not take part in Ravens minicamp and Edwards was not a full participant in practice.

Gordon was originally a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2015. He's rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns over his career (4.1 yards per carry) and has been a receiving threat with 2,467 yards and 14 career touchdowns through the air.

Related Content

news

Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, and the entire Ravens' draft class is under contract.

news

Ravens Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Cornerback Jordan Swann

Undrafted cornerback Jordan Swann who played high school football in Baltimore has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.

news

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is back in Baltimore for a third stint.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Offensive Tackle Jaylon Thomas

Baltimore added SMU offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas to the offseason competition.

news

Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who has started 40 games at center with the Bears, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Safety Jaquan Amos

Undrafted safety Jaquan Amos, who made 95 tackles at Ball State in 2022, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts

Two Ravens rookie linebackers inked their first NFL contracts Saturday, leaving just first-round pick Zay Flowers unsigned.

news

Three Ravens Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts

Baltimore's fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have signed their rookie contracts.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising