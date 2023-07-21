Ravens Add Running Back Melvin Gordon on 1-Year Deal

The Ravens have bolstered their running backs corps, agreeing in principle with Melvin Gordon on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $3.1 million. Gordon is expected to join the team next week.

Gordon, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season and is a two-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018).

He spent the past three years with the Denver Broncos before they waived him midway through last season, in which he posted 318 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season on the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Gordon had strong production in 2020 and 2021 in Denver, averaging 952 rushing yards per season. He scored 20 touchdowns, including 17 on the ground.

With Gordon, the Ravens have a mighty group of running backs also featuring J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Baltimore also brought back special teams standout and change-of-pace runner Justice Hill on a two-year deal this offseason. Dobbins did not take part in Ravens minicamp and Edwards was not a full participant in practice.