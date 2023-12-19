Presented by

Melvin Gordon III Signed to 53-Man Roster; Jake Funk to Practice Squad

Dec 19, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121923transactions
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III

The Ravens have signed Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to join the running back rotation.

Keaton Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Jaguars, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Gordon has been on the practice squad all season and was elevated for three games, rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries. His last game action was Week 4 against the Browns when he carried three times for 22 yards and caught one pass for 23 yards. Gordon will provide depth to the running back rotation behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The 30-year-old Gordon is in his ninth NFL season and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards with the Chargers in 2017 and led the Broncos in rushing in both 2020 (986 yards) and 2021 (918 yards). He is also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield with 312 career receptions.

"Melvin Gordon is a high-pedigree football player in this league," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "It's almost kind of shocking that we're going to have the opportunity to put him into the mix right now, and he's been wanting to be into the mix.

"He's been practicing so hard and working so hard. Like he would say, 'Hey. When the opportunity comes, I'll be ready.'"

The Ravens also signed former Maryland running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. A prep star at Damascus High, Funk set a state record with 57 touchdowns his senior season.

After rushing for 968 career yards at Maryland, Funk was a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2021 and won a Super Bowl with them as a rookie playing primarily on special teams. Funk has also played with the Colts and was released from Miami's practice squad on Nov. 18.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign QB Malik Cunningham Off Patriots Practice Squad

Malik Cunningham was college teammates with Lamar Jackson at Louisville.
news

Pepe Williams Activated to 53-Man Roster

Second-year cornerback Pepe Williams has been active off injured reserve and will join the Ravens for their stretch run.
news

Malik Hamm Returns to Practice From Injured Reserve

Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm has moved a step closer to potentially joining the active roster.
news

Josh Ross, Andrew Adams Elevated vs. Chargers

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Daryl Worley Activated to 53-Man Roster

Cornerback Kevon Seymour has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
news

Tylan Wallace Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens elevated RB Owen Wright and DB DeAndre Houston-Carson for Sunday's game.
news

Ravens Place Daryl Worley on Injured Reserve, Elevate Kenyan Drake

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been elevated for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

Ravens Bring Back Veterans Eric Tomlinson, DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens have also added cornerback Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Officially Sign Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy would help the banged-up Ravens defense.
news

Ravens Sign Tarik Black, Dontay Demus Jr. to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed two wide receivers to the practice squad to fortify depth at the position.
news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Colts

The Ravens needed a 53-man roster spot so they released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. Jeremiah Moon will play his first game.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising