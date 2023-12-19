Melvin Gordon III Signed to 53-Man Roster; Jake Funk to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to join the running back rotation.

Keaton Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Jaguars, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Gordon has been on the practice squad all season and was elevated for three games, rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries. His last game action was Week 4 against the Browns when he carried three times for 22 yards and caught one pass for 23 yards. Gordon will provide depth to the running back rotation behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The 30-year-old Gordon is in his ninth NFL season and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards with the Chargers in 2017 and led the Broncos in rushing in both 2020 (986 yards) and 2021 (918 yards). He is also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield with 312 career receptions.

"Melvin Gordon is a high-pedigree football player in this league," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "It's almost kind of shocking that we're going to have the opportunity to put him into the mix right now, and he's been wanting to be into the mix.

"He's been practicing so hard and working so hard. Like he would say, 'Hey. When the opportunity comes, I'll be ready.'"

The Ravens also signed former Maryland running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. A prep star at Damascus High, Funk set a state record with 57 touchdowns his senior season.