Michael Oher, Kelechi Osemele To Get Major Test

Sep 14, 2012 at 03:19 AM
14_Tackles_news.jpg


The Ravens' offensive tackles, Michael Oher and rookie Kelechi Osemele, didn't give up a sack in Baltimore's Week 1 win.

But the test Cincinnati posed doesn't compare to what they'll see in Philadelphia.

Oher and Osemele will face off against Eagles defensive ends Jason Babin and Trent Cole, who combined for 29 sacks last year – the most among any duo in the NFL.

Babin had 18 while Cole had 11. The next closest pair of pass rushers in the league was the New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul (16.5) and Osi Umenyiora (nine).

"Tremendous challenge," Oher said. "They're physical, they're very fast off the ball, they have great leverage. They know how to pass rush."

Babin and Cole are not only physical specimens. The Eagles use a wide-alignment scheme that puts them more into strict pass-rush position.

The alignment means Babin and Cole line up wider than normal defensive ends would. It forces opposing offensive tackles to slide a greater distance off the snap, putting them more on an island. It can expose tackles to an inside move since they have to get so wide.

"This is a penetrating, wide-aligned defense that can really come after you," Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron said.

"These guys, they don't stay blocked. They're athletic. They're explosive. They get off the ball probably as good as anybody in the league; I don't know if they are the best yet, but they can get off the ball quickly."

The Eagles' pass-rush corps doesn't end with Babin and Cole. The Eagles tied for the most sacks in the NFL last year with 50 as a team.

Defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins had 5.5 sacks last year. They have two first-round draft picks on the defensive line in Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Cox had a sack last week in Cleveland, along with one by Babin.

"It's amazing," Harbaugh said. "They've got 10 defensive linemen on the roster. They are all legitimate pass rushers. They are all high-motor, high-effort guys. I have been around Trent Cole when we were there. The energy he plays with is really amazing. The whole defensive front is like that."

The other challenge for Oher and Osemele will be the crowd noise at Lincoln Financial Field. The louder the stadium, the more difficult it is to hear the snap and calls at the line, which the Ravens are doing a lot of now in their no-huddle offense.

All of that will be new for Osemele and left guard Ramon Harewood, who will be playing in his first regular-season road game.

"This will be the first real crowd noise experience some of the young guys have had," Cameron said. "It will just be another part of their growth, our growth as an offense, and being able to do the no-huddle and some of those things. Doing it at home is one thing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Linebacker Roquan Smith shows tremendous instincts, a knack for getting around and through blocks, and strong blitzing ability.

news

Official: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens traded LB A.J. Klein and reported second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely got great grades from PFF. The Ravens utilized Kenyan Drake early and often. Broderick Washington stepped up for Calais Campbell.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Tampa Bay

The Ravens needed a win like this. Halftime "adjustments" got the win. More answers stepped up with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman out.

news

Mark Andrews Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens' top receiver took a big hit early in the game and didn't practice all week.

news

Rashod Bateman Tweaks Foot Injury in Tampa Bay

Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman is still dealing with a foot injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Questionable, Calais Campbell Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

Rashod Bateman and Ronnie Stanley were full practice participants Wednesday and are both questionable to play.

news

Ravens Rookies Get Scare of a Lifetime at Haunted House

Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams struggled to get through Bennett's Curse in Baltimore.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising