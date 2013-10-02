Michael Oher, O-Line React To Trade

Oct 02, 2013 at 07:22 AM

Before acquiring Eugene Monroe, the Ravens had never traded for a player midway through a season in their franchise's existence.

So pardon Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda's reaction.

"Obviously a surprise," he said Wednesday. "But part of the business."

Yanda and a handful of other Ravens don't know much about Monroe, who has yet to arrive at the team's training facility.

Right tackle Michael Oher is "close friends" with Monroe, however. They played together in the Army Bowl coming out of high school and were two of the highest-rated tackles in the 2009 draft class. Monroe went eighth overall and Oher went 23rd.

Oher said he and Monroe talk all the time, but they have yet to chat since the trade.

"He's a good guy. He's been doing well since he's been in the league. He's another good player for the team," Oher said. "He's strong, athletic, can move. He's a very hard worker. He works hard in the offseason."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had Monroe rated "really highly" on their draft board back in 2009. He seems to be somebody Baltimore has long had its eye on. Harbaugh said conversations about acquiring Monroe from the Jaguars "had been going on for a little while."

"He's going to bring us a high-quality football player, a guy that we've had great respect for throughout his career so far in the NFL," Harbaugh said. "We're all very excited about it."

The move could serve as a wake-up call to the current offensive linemen, who have struggled in the first four games of the season. Baltimore is tied for 30th in average rushing yards per carry (2.6), and 10th in sacks surrendered (12).

On Monday, Harbaugh said nobody is more frustrated with the play than the offensive line itself.

"In the NFL, every day is a new day and things happen fast and quickly. Guys' jobs are won and lost every day," Yanda said. "They're always looking for ways to improve the team and rightfully so. That's their job as well."

Despite the troubles on the offensive line, the Ravens are 2-2 and still tied for first place in the AFC North. They acted quickly to try to improve the team and defend their Super Bowl title.

"It's a sign that this football team wants to win and we want to win now. We're not going to accept anything less than championship performance," said defensive lineman Chris Canty, who knows Monroe a bit as they both played at Virginia. "Hopefully he comes in here and helps us be in a better position to win football games."

The Ravens weren't treating Monroe as a savior. There's still work to be done.

"We're all trying our hardest, and when a move like this happens, it happens," center Gino Gradkowski said. "We get what we get and we move forward, work hard and try to fix what we need to fix."

One primary question with Monroe's addition is how it impacts left tackle Bryant McKinnie. There has been no transaction regarding McKinnie, but he wasn't at his locker to speak with reporters Wednesday.

Harbaugh was asked what the move means for McKinnie.

"I think we'll find that out. We'll see as we go," he said. "Obviously we're bringing Eugene in to play. How soon that can happen remains to be seen. The main thing is that it makes us better. It makes us better almost immediately."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Lamar Jackson was reportedly held out for 'general soreness' while other veterans also got a day off. Derek Wolfe is still not back on the field.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Airing It Out, And Soon Getting Another Weapon

Lamar Jackson is coming off one of his best games passing in Detroit, in which he read zone coverages well and pushed the ball down the field. Now he's set to get Rashod Bateman back.
news

Mailbag: How Impactful Will Rashod Bateman's Return Be?

What's up with the tackling issues at inside linebacker? Why so few carries for Ty'Son Williams and when could we see Le'Veon Bell? Could Justin Tucker top his own record in Denver? 
news

Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin Return to Ravens Practice

Baltimore will have two more wide receivers in the stable soon, as both players are able to begin practicing again.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Have the Intangibles to Go Far

Baltimore's injuries have taken a permanent toll on this season, but some of those unquantifiable attributes could make up for them.
news

Josh Bynes Joins 53-Man Roster; Nate McCrary Returns to Ravens Practice Squad 

After a month in Denver, the Ravens are bringing back the undrafted rookie running back.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Is Returning to Practice This Week

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is currently undergoing tests. DeShon Elliott's quad injury will be 'ongoing.' The Ravens will work on the fundamentals this week in practice. Justin Tucker's record field-goal attempt wouldn't have happened from two yards longer.
news

What the Lions Said After Justin Tucker's Game-Winner

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell gives kudos. Quarterback Jared Goff said it's 'as big of a gut punch as I've ever been a part of.'
news

Eight Years Ago, Justin Tucker Became a Legend in Detroit

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker earned Head Coach John Harbaugh's trust when he made a 61-yard field goal in Detroit in 2013.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens will head to Detroit for a Week 3 game at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens have a 10-game winning streak against NFC opponents and a 4-1 series history against the Detroit Lions.
news

Alejandro Villanueva's Rebound Game Comes With an Army Analogy

After moving from right tackle to left, Alejandro Villanueva turned in one of the biggest one-game rebounds in recent memory.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising