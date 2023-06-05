Michael Pierce Looks to Get Back to His Former Self

Now Pierce, 30, is one of the oldest players on the team. Defensive end Brent Urban, who was re-signed this year, is 32. They will both step into leadership roles.

"It's my turn to step up and be a leader, vocally, and bring those young guys along," Pierce said.

But more than mentoring other players, Pierce is focused on himself. He sent a text to his teammates last season after his injury, telling them that every game is precious. After so much time watching football on TV instead of playing it, Pierce said he has a "renewed sense of joy" being back on the field.

"I'm just enjoying playing football, enjoying being healthy, and making sure my body is ready to go," Pierce said. "For me, it's just about finishing. I'm not worried about anything other than me completing that goal of finishing all 17 games, playoffs, all that."

Pierce was a monster in training camp last year and got off to a strong start in the first two games with six tackles and very strong grades from Pro Football Focus. Pierce was the third-highest graded defensive tackle in the league in Week 1.