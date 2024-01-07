Michael Pierce: It Was 'Very Important' to Stay in Baltimore

Michael Pierce's career started in Baltimore and he says it will finish in Baltimore.

Pierce confirmed his reported two-year contract extension after Saturday's loss to the Steelers in the regular-season finale.

While the Ravens are headed into the postseason with their sights set on making a Super Bowl run, the signing showed shroud business to always also have an eye on the future.

For Pierce, 31, it was a decision to keep playing with the team he knows and loves after putting together a healthy and highly productive 2023 campaign.

"It's very important for me to stay here," Pierce said. "I didn't know that was a possibility at the beginning of the year. [I'm] thankful that I've been healthy, and I'm super grateful [that] they wanted me back.

"I've played for two organizations. I've played here the longest; it feels like home to me, so for me to be able to wrap my career up here, it's a dream come true."

Pierce thought this might be his final year. However, he's played in every game for the first time in his career and had arguably his best season.

He finished the year with 42 tackles, one sack, and was used in a variety of different ways by Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Pierce said the contract extension came together rather quickly. After missing almost all last season with a torn biceps, being able to finish the regular season healthy led to the decision to come back for more.