Michael Vick to Lamar Jackson: Did You Have to Pass Me in Madden, Too? 

Michael Vick loves everything about Lamar Jackson. Well, almost everything.

When the developers of the "Madden" video game gave Jackson a 96 speed rating last month, he surpassed Vick as the fastest quarterback in the game's history.

Vick is still getting used to that idea.

"The Madden rating is probably the only thing I'm a little bit hot about," Vick said, laughing during a Tuesday phone interview. "He's about to break my (single-season QB rushing) record, and now he's taking my Madden record too? Man, can't we both have the same speed?"

Now an analyst for FOX, Vick is fully prepared to watch Jackson set the single-season rushing record by a quarterback Thursday night when the Ravens host the New York Jets. Jackson needs just 23 rushing yards to break the record of 1,039 yards set by Vick in 2006 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Vick had plenty to say about the season Jackson is having during a Q&A that will be posted Wednesday.