Midseason Addition L.J. Fort Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Nov 08, 2019 at 02:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo
LB L.J. Fort

It hasn't taken long for L.J. Fort to prove his value to the Ravens defense.

The veteran inside linebacker signed a two-year contract extension Friday. Since being acquired as a free agent on Sept. 30, Fort has become a regular part of the linebacker rotation with Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes, while also contributing on special teams.

Fort says he loves the atmosphere since joining the Ravens.

"How authentic it is, everything's real," Fort said. "The coaches are authentic about everything. You don't have to wonder what's going on, what people are thinking. The coaches believing in you, when that happens you reach your potential. I think that's what's happening."

Fort seamlessly stepped into the starting lineup after Onwuasor injured his ankle in Week 4 and has contributed 14 tackles and a sack in four games. Fort's role also became bigger when the Ravens traded second-year linebacker Kenny Young to the Los Angeles Rams.

"We're excited to have him going forward," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's played well in everything we've asked him to do. He's been out there a lot on defense, different packages, special teams as well. He's proven o be a good player, good fit for us."

Young was under contract through 2021, and now Fort will be in Baltimore for at least the same time. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Fort signed a $5.5 million deal with $3.25 million guaranteed.

Fort signed a three-year, $5.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, but was released after four games when the Eagles had to make moves to sure up their banged-up secondary.

The Ravens signed Fort after their loss to the Cleveland Browns, in which they gave up more than 500 yards for the second consecutive game and were gashed on the ground. The play of Bynes and Fort, who were both signed after Week 4, helped solidify the run defense and the Ravens (6-2) are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

Bynes and Fort have given the Ravens added steadiness at inside linebacker after Young was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the deal that brought cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens.

The 29-year-old Fort has played for five different teams, starting his career in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Browns. He has also been with the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Eagles.

Related Content

news

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Showing his potential to be a versatile asset as a rookie outside linebacker, Daelin Hayes is soaking up knowledge and making his presence felt.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

Baltimore brought back the veteran outside linebacker after placing a couple players on injured reserve.
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

The Ravens receive no love from a panel of NFL.com analysts in their individual awards predictions. Baltimore reportedly plans to sign inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson 

The Ravens moved two young wide receivers to the Reserve/Injured, list, while signing blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson.
news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
news

Ravens Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
news

News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Rookie fullback Ben Mason signs with Patriots practice squad. Ravens lose Nigel Warrior (Seahawks) and Nate McCrary (Broncos) to waiver claims. Practice squad development is apparent.
news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign Todd Gurley Or Le'Veon Bell?

Who is the No. 2 running back now? Why was J.K. Dobbins playing in the third preseason game? Is Nick Moore fitting in with The Wolfpack?
news

Late for Work 9/1: Could Cam Newton Land in Baltimore?

Lamar Jackson is one of the most trolled players on social media. NFL Network's Mike Rob sees two Ravens rushing for 100 yards in Week 1. The Ravens are dealing with a curse.
news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

With New Orleans in need following Hurricane Ida, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are supporting the city's relief efforts.
