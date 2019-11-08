Midseason Addition L.J. Fort Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

It hasn't taken long for L.J. Fort to prove his value to the Ravens defense.

The veteran inside linebacker signed a two-year contract extension Friday. Since being acquired as a free agent on Sept. 30, Fort has become a regular part of the linebacker rotation with Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes, while also contributing on special teams.

Fort says he loves the atmosphere since joining the Ravens.

"How authentic it is, everything's real," Fort said. "The coaches are authentic about everything. You don't have to wonder what's going on, what people are thinking. The coaches believing in you, when that happens you reach your potential. I think that's what's happening."

Fort seamlessly stepped into the starting lineup after Onwuasor injured his ankle in Week 4 and has contributed 14 tackles and a sack in four games. Fort's role also became bigger when the Ravens traded second-year linebacker Kenny Young to the Los Angeles Rams.

"We're excited to have him going forward," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's played well in everything we've asked him to do. He's been out there a lot on defense, different packages, special teams as well. He's proven o be a good player, good fit for us."