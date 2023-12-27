Late for Work: Mike Florio Eats Crow: 'I Was Flat Out Wrong About the Ravens'

USA Today’s Mike Freeman believes the Ravens thrive on disrespect.

"Of all the Ravens' main propellants — the smart coaching, the smart players, the athleticism from the top of the roster to the bottom — the feeling of being disrespected might be their greatest engine," Freeman wrote. "It will likely continue to serve them well as they make a Super Bowl run."

Pundit Says 'No Team Can Win Like the Ravens Win'

The Ravens (12-3) lead the league in victories, but how they win is what makes them special, The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia said on "The Ringer NFL Show.”

"I've felt this way for a while but it really stood out watching [Monday's] game: no team can win the way the Ravens win," Kapadia said. "No. 1, they're the most balanced team in the NFL. They can win with their run game. They can win with Lamar in structure; then all of a sudden you're seeing Lamar out of structure, scrambling for 31, finding Gus Edwards on the dump-off for another explosive play. We know they can win with defense — holy cow what a defensive performance against the Niners. We know they can win with special teams. And so you add all these things up and they are just such a hard team to put away. Unless it is just their worst day at the office, where nothing is working, where they're not getting any bounces, they're going to be in every game. And we've seen that this entire season.