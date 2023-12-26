Lamar Jackson, Ravens Felt 'Disrespected' By Mike Florio's 49ers Prediction

"We're in the NFL. We play ball. Not to take away from that team, but you can't just discredit us. We're grown men. We have to feed our families," said Jackson, who turned in an MVP-level performance with nearly 300 total yards.

"[Mike Florio] can have his opinion, but don't just talk like that. That's disrespectful. That's very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, because they're great all across the board, but we're going to come to play as well. Our record [isn't a] fluke. We play ball, and we showed that."