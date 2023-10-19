Ravens Pass Rush Is Being Unleashed, And Everyone Is in on the Fun

"They have to play us honest now," Queen said. "You can't just be like, 'We'll double this guy, or we'll slide to this guy.' As long as we all just keep doing what we're doing, everybody will get what they want. Whatever goal they want to reach, however many sacks, whatever they want to reach, we'll get that."

Smith called Macdonald's system, "pretty sweet and clever."

"I'm a huge fan of Mike's system and the way he does things," Smith said. "You're guaranteed to get your one shot a game – are you going to take advantage of it? It's basically like that, and giving you some same pictures, giving you some different pictures with some same things [and] some different things. So, it's pretty unique within itself, and I'm just a huge fan of it."

Macdonald has also been calling blitzes at a higher rate. Last season, the Ravens blitzed 21.3% of the time. Only 11 teams blitzed less. This season, the Ravens are blitzing at 28.3% of the time. Only 12 teams are currently blitzing at a higher rate.

Macdonald gives credit to the players. After all, it's their execution that makes the plays happen. It's also a testament to their versatility that so many different players in the front seven can do so many different things. That allows Macdonald mix and match to maximize strengths and keep opponents on their toes.