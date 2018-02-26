Mike Mayock Gives Full Breakdown of Wide Receiver, Tight End Prospects

Ridley & Kirk, Alabama/Texas A&M**

"Ridley and Kirk are somewhat similar, somewhat similar in size. I like them both in the slot, although I think Ridley might be a little bit faster. I'm anxious to see them both at the combine, speed wise. I think Ridley can play outside, but he will become predominantly a slot receiver in the NFL. Same with Kirk. They both run tremendous routes, they both have really good hands and they're very tough catching the football with good run after catch. Christian Kirk adds value in the return game."

Courtland Sutton, SMU

"Courtland Sutton is a completely different animal. Six-foot-4, 215-220, high-level production with a lot outside the numbers. Keep in mind, there are a lot of ways to separate in today's NFL. We used to talk about quickness and speed and route running. There's another way to separate now, and that's with size – back-shoulder fades, the outside-the-number throws. He's mostly kind of a fade, fade-stop, hitch and slant player right now. There's not much of a route tree. I'm anxious to see how fast he is. Can he be a Mike Evans-type player?"

James Washington, Oklahoma State

"He's a vertical guy. He's a late-[first round], late-[second round]."

Dante Pettis, Washington

"Great return specialist, slot receiver. Second or third-round guy."

D.J. Moore, Maryland

"Has some juice, [I] like him. Probably a slot receiver."

Anthony Miller, Memphis

"Fast and quick, really good hands."

D.J. Chark, LSU

"Has been ascending since the Senior Bowl."

Deon Cain, Clemson

"Reminds me of [Miami Dolphins wide receiver] Kenny Stills. Might be a little bit undervalued, will probably run in the 4.4-range."

J'Mon Moore, Missouri

"Big kid. Too many drops, but a height, weight, speed guy."

Other wide receiver names Mayock tossed out as second-to-fourth-round picks are UCLA's Jordan Lasley, Boise State's Cedrick Wilson and Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown.

At tight end, Mayock has South Carolina's Hayden Hurst ranked as his No. 1 option. Hurst posted 92 catches for 1,175 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons. Mayock has him atop his position rankings because "I think he blocks a little bit also."

But like wide receiver, the tight end rankings are all over the map.