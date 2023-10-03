Mike Tomlin Raves About Zay Flowers

Ryan Mink
From left: WR Zay Flowers, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Zay Flowers hasn't played in Pittsburgh yet, but it sounds like Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin thinks the Ravens' rookie wide receiver is more than up to the task.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin gushed about Flowers, who played with his son Dino last season at Boston College.

"Zay Flowers, can't say enough about him. Dynamic player. Not surprised that he's having the type of success that he's having. I've personally seen a lot of him," Tomlin said.

"His tangible talents are one thing and those are obvious. He's got really good speed, short-area burst, change of direction, body control and those things. But what I quickly understood about him from watching him at BC [Boston College] is … his calling card is the fearlessness in his play. He is fearless. He runs into dark places at full speed. He's combative in his play. That's probably the platform that provides him an opportunity to make the type of plays that he makes. He will not be intimidated. He is combative and competitive in all circumstances. Quite honestly, I've never seen him flinch."

Flowers will bring that fearlessness to Acrisure Stadium this Sunday, when the Ravens and Steelers kick off the next iteration of their storied rivalry.

The Steelers had a chance to draft Flowers this year. They were originally slated to pick No. 17, and in the days leading up to the draft, Flowers was a popular pick for Pittsburgh among pundits, including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Instead, Pittsburgh traded up three spots to draft offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of Georgia. Jones has not played yet in the Steelers' first four games, as he's behind Dan Moore Jr. on the depth chart.

Meanwhile, Flowers has made an immediate impact on the Ravens offense. The rookie leads the Ravens in receptions (24), receiving yards (244), and targets (29). He's looking for his first touchdown and would surely love for it to come this weekend against Tomlin and the Steelers.

