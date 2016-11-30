Mike Wallace Doesn't Have Regrets About His Time With Dolphins

"When you make a lot of money, people expect certain things," Wallace said. "I definitely have fault on my end, but there was a lot of other fault too. Like I said, they gave me a lot of money in two years. No regrets."

Wallace still adamantly refutes the notion that he quit on his team, or didn't give everything he had to the Dolphins. He said he was never late to any meetings and was always one of the last players off the practice field – just as he still is with the Ravens.

"It was just an incident," Wallace said. "It was just a frustrating incident where you wanted to do well and you wanted the team to do well and it was not going that way. But like I said, I would never do anything like quit on my team. I work too hard for that, and my teammates work too hard for that."

Wallace has been a model player and teammate in Baltimore. His teammates, including quarterback Joe Flacco, have raved about him since he first arrived.

And when it comes to his play, Wallace is having his best season since his days in gold and black. Wallace leads the Ravens in receptions (51), receiving yards (792) and receiving touchdowns (four). He's on pace for his first 1,000-yard season since 2011.

Wallace signed a two-year deal worth a reported $11.5 million this offseason.

"It's really just been great to have him here," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I love his attitude. He works. He's competitive. He has great personality. He really wants to be a great player and he's been doing it for us. He's just had some huge plays for us and we needed it. He's done a great job."

Before the game against the Steelers, Wallace gave Head Coach Mike Tomlin a hug and chatted with a number of his former teammates. Wallace still has friends who play with the Dolphins, but said it's a different situation than when he had a rematch with the Steelers.

"The way they ended was two totally ... and my relationship with the organization … was just two totally different things," Wallace said.