Mike Wallace Scores His First Touchdown, But 'Let Steelers Off the Hook'

The play happened on the Steelers sideline, right in front of Wallace's old team. He had to trudge all the way across the field and back to the Ravens sideline afterward.

But Wallace kept his head in the game and turned in his best individual performance yet of the season. The Ravens struggled to get their wide receivers involved in the first quarter of the year, but it could be a sign of good things to come.

Wallace finished the game with six catches for 55 yards and a 16-yard touchdown. He had notched just three catches for 21 yards in the previous three games combined.

"I think we've always had chemistry, me and Joe," Wallace said. "It's just a matter of getting the opportunities. I just have to be positive, stay into the game and make plays when they come my way."

Wallace's touchdown catch in the third quarter was a combination of a great throw and great catch. Flacco saw the Steelers in zone coverage and fired the pass between two defenders in an extremely tight window.

The pass was a bit behind Wallace, but he reached back across his body to bring it in, despite the traffic diving in front of him.

"I had to concentrate on that one," Wallace said. "It was the only place he could put it. He threw the ball perfectly, I made the adjustment, and it was a touchdown."

Despite his slow start this season, Wallace said his confidence is unchanged. He said he can still make a play on anybody, and he doesn't think there's a player in the league that can stop him. Now he and the offense have to do more of it.